CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$103,380.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Director Tom Peddie sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.92, for a total transaction of C$103,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$585,820.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries stock traded down C$1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.01 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$53.36 and a 52-week high of C$73.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL.B. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.44.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

