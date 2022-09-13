CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,550 shares during the quarter. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II comprises 1.1% of Glazer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.83% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $39,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRPB. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $3,736,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 256,144 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,653,000.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PRPB traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 216,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,352. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

