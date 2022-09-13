Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTTMF remained flat at $5.16 during trading on Tuesday. Catena Media has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28.

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino, sports betting, and financial trading platforms. It operates through three segments, Casino, Sports, and Financial Trading. The Casino segment provides insights and offers that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with selected platform operators.

