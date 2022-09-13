Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $16.25. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 98,339 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,364,211.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,134,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 149,594 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

