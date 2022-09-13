Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $250.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $217.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $223.90.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 118.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

