Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CASY. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,555. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $223.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

