CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $146.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.56.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average is $95.46. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,068,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

