Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €135.00 by Berenberg Bank

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €135.00 ($137.76) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

AFX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €156.00 ($159.18) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($198.98) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETR AFX traded up €0.65 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €126.85 ($129.44). The company had a trading volume of 72,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €104.55 ($106.68) and a twelve month high of €202.00 ($206.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion and a PE ratio of 46.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €130.92 and its 200-day moving average is €128.91.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.