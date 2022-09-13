Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.44 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE CPRI traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 68,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,036. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Capri

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

