Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Utilities to a “sell” rating and set a C$41.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CU stock opened at C$41.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.05. The stock has a market cap of C$11.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$33.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$933.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

