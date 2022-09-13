Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.29.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Utilities to a “sell” rating and set a C$41.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Shares of CU stock opened at C$41.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.05. The stock has a market cap of C$11.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$33.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205.
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
