Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,047.28

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,047.28 and last traded at $1,053.33, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,081.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,645.83.

Cable One Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,303.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,321.08.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,840,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,746,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,678,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

