C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Shares Up 6%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93. 1,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.80. The company has a market cap of C$80.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.72 million for the quarter.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

