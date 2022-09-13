Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 75,212 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $549,799.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

HNRG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. 351,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $197.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 111.7% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,092 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hallador Energy

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.