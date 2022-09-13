Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) PT at $52.33

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Kroger alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 464,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE KR opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.