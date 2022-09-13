Brokerages Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Price Target at $8.96

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Compass Stock Performance

COMP opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. Compass has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Compass’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302 shares in the company, valued at $1,217.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302 shares in the company, valued at $1,217.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $713,226.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

