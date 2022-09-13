Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Target Price at $1,782.85

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,782.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 994.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

