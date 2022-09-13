Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) PT at $73.56

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after buying an additional 1,313,231 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,078,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after buying an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

