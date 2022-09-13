Broderick Brian C Takes Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,784,000 after acquiring an additional 174,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,160,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,425,000 after buying an additional 115,792 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after acquiring an additional 999,129 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Trading Down 0.7 %

BKH stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,075. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

Black Hills Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.