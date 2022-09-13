Broderick Brian C Sells 123 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Broderick Brian C cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.61. 238,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

