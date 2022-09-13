Broderick Brian C Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.43. 172,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,789. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

