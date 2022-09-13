Broderick Brian C Has $367,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Broderick Brian C lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.81. The stock had a trading volume of 314,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,628. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

