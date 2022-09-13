Broderick Brian C Has $1.21 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Broderick Brian C cut its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 119,916 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,846. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $211,981.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 376,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,356. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.