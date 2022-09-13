Broderick Brian C Buys 8,768 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Broderick Brian C boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 39,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.58. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

