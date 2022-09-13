Broderick Brian C Buys 4,545 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Broderick Brian C lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.3% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

NVDA stock traded down $10.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,686,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

