Broderick Brian C Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Broderick Brian C raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.8% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 109,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.47. 148,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.