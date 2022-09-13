British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 755.3% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $626.67.

British Land Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 320,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

British Land Cuts Dividend

About British Land

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

