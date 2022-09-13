BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Down to $12.36

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $11.64. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 9,169 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 13.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 83,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.