BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Stock Performance

Shares of BrewBilt Brewing stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 7,814,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,489,040. BrewBilt Brewing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries.

