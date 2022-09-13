Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.79)-$(0.77) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of $347-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.39 million. Braze also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.23)-$(0.22) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $7.58 on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,310. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,417,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $461,261.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,120.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,914,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Braze by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Braze by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 240,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.