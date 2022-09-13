Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Braze updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.23)-$(0.22) EPS and its FY23 guidance to $(0.79)-$(0.77) EPS.

Shares of Braze stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.58. 554,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,262. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $461,261.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,120.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,914,916. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

