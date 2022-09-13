Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,500.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2,500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Stock Down 4.6 %

BKNG traded down $92.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,920.80. 395,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,970. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,898.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2,050.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Booking will post 97.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $373,371,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

