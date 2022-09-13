Bogged Finance (BOG) 1-Day Volume Tops $95,702.00

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Bogged Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001955 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00034465 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bogged Finance Profile

BOG is a coin. It launched on June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official website is www.bogged.finance.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

