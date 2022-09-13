BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of DMF stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 158.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 34.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

