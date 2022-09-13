BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Up 0.4%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

BNCCORP Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $96.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 19.29%.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

