Blockzero Labs Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $604,141.57 and $5,107.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

