BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 52,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,381. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

