Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. 166,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,427. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $680,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

