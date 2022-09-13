Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of BCX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. 166,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,427. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
