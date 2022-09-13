BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of MQY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 130,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,056. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
