BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MQY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 130,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,056. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 26.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $353,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

