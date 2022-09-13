BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance
MVF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,826. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $9.89.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
