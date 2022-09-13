BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BYM stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $16.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.