BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BYM stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $16.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM)
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.