BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

BMEZ opened at 16.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 14.96 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is 17.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 68,452 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 125,265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 274.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

