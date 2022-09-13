BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (EGF)
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.