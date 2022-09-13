BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

