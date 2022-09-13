BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
HYT traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,332. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $12.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
