BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

HYT traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,332. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $12.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.