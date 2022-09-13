BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 2,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,332. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $320,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

