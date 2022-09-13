BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HYT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 2,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,332. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
