Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading Down 22.7%

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating) shares dropped 22.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 209,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 443,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Black Iron Stock Down 18.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$27.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

