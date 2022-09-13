Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 53.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $11,583.27 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 60.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElliotCoin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Urals Coin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity.The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

