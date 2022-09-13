Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises 1.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,923,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO traded down $24.57 on Tuesday, reaching $488.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,375. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.61 and a 1 year high of $821.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.22 and its 200 day moving average is $527.68.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

