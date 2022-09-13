BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down to $17.05

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $16.04. BigCommerce shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 7,895 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

BigCommerce Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,546. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 165,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 181,111 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

