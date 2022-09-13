Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.07. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

