Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.07. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.49.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
