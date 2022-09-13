Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 835.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,454 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,388,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,392,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $2,395,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 13.5% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 29,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 10.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 65,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $8.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.53. 38,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,583. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.06 and a 200 day moving average of $302.14. The company has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.